‘Professor’ Alvaro Morte Releases On-Set Photo Ahead Of Season 5 Release On ‘Money Heist.’

“Money Heist,” a highly anticipated Netflix series, is due to premiere the first episode of its fifth season on Friday. The Professor, who is played by Spanish actor Alvaro Morte, is one of the show’s most popular characters, and he teased fans by posting a snapshot from the set.

In the photo, Morte can be seen posing with members of the series’ staff and actors, including Monica Gaztambide’s actress Esther Acebo and Arturo Roman’s actor Enrique Arce.

“It’ll be here soon. Almost. We got together and were able to watch it today. And all I can say is, “OH MY GOOOOOOD!!!!!” The actor captioned the photo, which has received over 700,000 likes so far.

Many celebs expressed their enthusiasm for the series in the comments area.

“Proud to be a part of this family, baby,” Luka Peros, who plays Marseille in the show, remarked on the post.

In the comments, Fernando Cayo, who plays Colonel Tamayo in the criminal drama and was also in the shot, just used red heart emojis.

“Beautiful all!” exclaimed actress Aurora Carbonell. NOW YOU ARE THE WINNER!!!”

“To explode everything in the air!” wrote writer David Victori in the meanwhile.

In 2017, the Spanish network Antena 3 premiered the series, which was previously titled “La Casa de Papel.” It wasn’t an instant smash, but it grew in popularity over time after being released on Netflix.

With the publication of its fourth season in April 2020, the series set new records, receiving more than 65 million views on the platform through August 2021.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday, Morte discussed the series’ dramatic conclusion, stating that Season 5 will be the series’ final season.

“This condition creates havoc all around,” Morte told the newspaper, “and that evolves into this massive struggle because the first five episodes are extremely warlike.”

“Alicia appears, and it’s something the Professor had not anticipated.”

He told the publication, “Everything around [them]comes apart because he was a man with a strategy for everything.” “In his mentality, he needs to be more aggressive.”

The last season of “Money Heist” will be released in two parts around the world. Volume 1 will premiere on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Volume 2 will, on the other hand, be accessible for streaming on December 3rd.