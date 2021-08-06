Production on the ‘Hunger Games’ prequel will begin in 2022, with a theatrical release possible.

The prequel film to the “Hunger Games” franchise will begin filming in the first half of 2022.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate picture group CEO Joe Drake stated at the company’s quarterly results call with Wall Street investors on Thursday that the prequel, based on Suzanne Collins’ book “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” will begin filming early next year.

According to the head of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, production would begin in the first part of 2023, with a likely release date of late 2023 or early 2024.

Drake even informed the analysts in attendance that the tentpole film’s pre-production process is “going along very, really nicely.”

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, he mentioned the potential of a theatrical distribution for the film.

“There is a desire among audiences to return to theaters. The market, I believe, will recover…. Drake stated, “There will be a powerful, robust platform for us to monetise our movies.”

According to Collider, Francis Lawrence has been tapped to return to the franchise and film the prequel, which will focus on Coriolanus Snow in his younger years before becoming the tyrant president of Panem.

The official summary for “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” states, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

“The tenth annual Hunger Games will begin on the morning of the reaping. Coriolanus Snow, eighteen, is ready for his one chance at greatness as a mentor in the Games in the Capitol. The once-mighty house of Snow has fallen on hard times, and its fate rests on Coriolanus’ ability to outcharm, outwit, and outmaneuver his other pupils in order to coach the winning tribute.

“The chances aren’t in his favor. He’s been assigned the humiliating task of mentoring the lowest of the low female tribute from District 12. Their fates are now completely interwoven, and Coriolanus’ decisions will determine whether he is favored or not, victorious or defeated. It will be a fight to the death within the arena. Outside the arena, Coriolanus begins to care for his fatal tribute… and must weigh his desire to survive no matter what it takes against his obligation to follow the rules.”

The project’s casting has yet to be disclosed. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, on the other hand, have already confirmed their attendance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.