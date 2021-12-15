Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Secret To Her Nick Jonas Marriage

Priyanka Chopra has shared what keeps her and Nick Jonas’ marriage alive and well.

The couple just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and the Indian actor, 39, says the secret to their happiness is honesty and enjoying one other’s company.

In an interview with ET! Online, Chopra remarked, “I think simply being honest and needing each other’s presence, certainly.” “Communication and having a good time with one other. That, I believe, is the most vital factor: being able to enjoy each other’s company and simply have a nice time “she continued.

She said, “And it doesn’t seem like work.”

On Dec. 1, 2018, the pair married in a series of elaborate rituals in Jodhpur, a city in the northwest Indian state of Rajasthan.

The “Quantico” star confessed to Access that, in addition to making the most of each other’s company, the two of them are incredibly supportive of one another.

“My hubby is one of a kind.

“After my father, he’s probably the most encouraging man I’ve met and one of my biggest supporters,” she stated, adding, “What makes my spouse the most significant to me is how much of a champion he is.””

She then raved about how happy Jonas, 29, is for her to be a part of “The Matrix Resurrections,” which stars Keanu Reeves.

Chopra revealed, “My spouse has watched the movie and he loves it.” “And I think it’s just the enthusiasm around being a part of something that we all sort of grown up on, whether it’s my mom, my extended family, or my husband, I think it’s just an amazing time coming up to the premiere.” Chopra mentioned that she and Jonas will celebrate Christmas by buying gifts for loved ones and participating in secret Santa exchanges.

“I generally do secret Santa on set or with your team, and other such things. We buy gifts for everyone at home, but we’re already behind this year because I’m working till almost the 21st “she stated “Right now, my husband is taking full responsibility for buying the gifts, but I adore Christmas. It was recently passed down to me appropriately.” On December 22, “The Matrix Resurrections” will be released in theaters and on HBO Max.