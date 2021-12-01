Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Long-Distance Relationship Work.

Everyone, including celebrities, was hit hard by the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were forced to spend the most of their time apart, on two different countries, but they persevered.

On InStyle’s “Ladies First With Laura Brown” podcast, Chopra discussed her time in London and claimed she had a difficult year. While Jonas was back in the United States, she was filming the new series “Citadel” there, according to Elle.

“This year has been extremely difficult,” Chopra stated. “It was quite difficult to be away from home for a year, especially at a time when you couldn’t visit your family.” The uncertainty of my mother and brother being in India, and my husband being in America, while I was in the United Kingdom, was terrible to me, since I couldn’t just get on a plane and fly just in case something went wrong or something occurred.” Despite her concerns, Chopra claims that the circumstance has taught her to cherish her life more. “However, happily, everyone was unharmed. And COVID has been very difficult for a lot of folks, but we’ve managed to stay afloat,” she noted.

“I believe what it really taught me was a little bit of thankfulness,” she said, adding, “but I’ve had rock bottom times, I know, while I was in the U.K.”

Chopra went on to say that she was permitted to see her spouse on occasion, but that she had to take measures.

“Whenever we met one other at that time, he had to quarantine; I had to quarantine, and it’s normally not helpful to a production schedule because you don’t have much time.” You have two days off, I believe. So it was all very difficult, but we made it. He soared out a few times, and I flew down a few times.” The star of “Quantico” revealed that she and her spouse communicated all the time. She stated that the first person she calls is her husband.

“We know what’s on each other’s minds. We put each other first in whatever we do. We’ve each had our own professions, and we’re both quite clear about never meddling in each other’s work life because we’re always partners and assets,” Chopra added.

Jonas was always there for her when she needed him, according to the actress. “He would just drop everything, come in for even like,,” she claimed of her husband. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.