Priyanka Chopra Discusses ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Spending Christmas With Her Husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra discussed her new film, “The Matrix Resurrections,” as well as enjoying the holidays with her husband, Nick Jonas.

Chopra said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend: “I believe we are still in the process of establishing traditions. Because we’re always doing so many things separately, our main tradition is to try to spend Christmas together.” The 39-year-old actress went on to say that her Christmas plans are simple: she wants to spend time with her family at home.

Apart from Christmas, Chopra has another reason to rejoice: she will make her acting debut as Sati in the “The Matrix” trilogy.

Chopra, who attended the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections” over the weekend, observed that the colors of her costume were the same as her character’s in the film.

On Twitter, a fan posted a photo of her amazing ensemble.

Chopra remarked, “These are the hues of my character.” “So I figured I’d have a little fun with the only premiere we’ve had in like three years.” She also discussed how she felt about joining the renowned franchise and what it was like to work with the cast members of the upcoming film.

“It feels so great to be a part of this incredible ensemble, this legendary movie, but also such fun people doing an incredible movie that people will appreciate and have been anticipating for almost 20 years,” she said.

Keanu Reeves was also mentioned favorably by Chopra. “He examines the people around him. He’s aware of what’s going on, and that’s a remarkable feature in him “she said

Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Daniel Bernhardt, and Neil Patrick Harris feature in “The Matrix Resurrections,” which will be released in cinemas and on HBO Max on December 22.

Chopra will also appear in “Text for You,” “Sheela,” “Jee Le Zaraa,” and “Cowboy Ninja Viking” in addition to this film.

Jonas and the actress have been married since 2018. The couple has been active on social media, posting about their married lives.

In August, Chopra shared a cute photo with her hubby. The actress was seen flaunting her beach figure in the photo, while the 28-year-old singer jokingly used a fork and a butter knife on her butt cheek, implying that she was about to have a “snack.”