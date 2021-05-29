Priscilla Presley’s Emotions Elvis Presley Had Been Observing Nancy Sinatra is a well-known singer and actress.

The relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was followed by fans and the media all around the world. They didn’t always have it easy, especially because they weren’t constantly on the same continent. Let’s take a look at a moment when Priscilla Sinatra believed Elvis had moved on from her to Nancy Sinatra, and what Elvis had to say about it.

While in Europe, Priscilla Presley is hounded by the press.

Priscilla claims in her book Elvis and Me that she was harassed by the press while in Europe. The press bombarded her with inquiries about her connection. Furthermore, they informed her that Elvis was dating someone else.

“Did you know he’s seeing Nancy Sinatra?” the reporters asked Priscilla. Priscilla grew ill and had to withdraw from the discussion. Priscilla received television offers from the United States, as well as magazine offers from Europe, all requesting information on her and Elvis. She began to get messages from GIs and Elvis fans, some of whom were heartbroken that the singer had been lost to her. “Days turned into weeks, and I became more and more resigned to the reality that Elvis was now seeing Nancy Sinatra and had entirely forgotten about me,” she writes.

While singing “These Boots Are Made for Walkin,” Nancy Sinatra had one scandalous thought.

Priscilla Presley’s account of Elvis Presley’s friendship with Nancy Sinatra

Priscilla composes Elvis finally contacted her at 3 a.m. one night. She asked, “Elvis, but there were cameras and reporters here, and they kept asking me questions, and -oh, Elvis, is it true you’re dating Nancy Sinatra?” He responded, “No, it’s not true that I’m seeing Nancy Sinatra.” He claimed that the press would frequently “stoke up controversy just to agitate you.”

Elvis stated that he was… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.