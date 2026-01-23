Princess of Wales Embraces Business Fashion at London Summit

The Princess of Wales marked a significant return to public life with a powerful speech at the Future Work Summit in London on January 20, 2026. Addressing over 80 business leaders, the event focused on early childhood initiatives, organized by The Royal Foundation’s Business Taskforce, of which the Princess is a patron. It was her first public address in two years, following her battle with cancer.

Business Suit with a Personal Touch

True to form, the Princess dressed for the occasion in a chic grey Cady Roland Mouret suit. The Seventies-inspired silhouette, with a fitted waist, was paired with a silk ruffle blouse from Knatchbull, priced at £585. This blouse had previously made an appearance at the British Fashion Council Awards in May 2025, further solidifying the Princess’s consistent and mindful approach to her wardrobe. Her demure attire demonstrated an alignment with her personal style, which has shifted toward muted and refined choices in recent months.

However, it was not only her attire that grabbed attention. Onlookers also noticed an addition to her wedding ring: a new diamond band, likely a gift from the Prince of Wales after her chemotherapy treatments. This ring joined her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, wedding band, and a second eternity ring, which was given by her husband after the birth of their son, George.

The standout accessory of the day was her Smythson East West tote bag, a practical yet stylish piece that sparked curiosity. The Princess held it confidently in her right hand, prompting speculation about its contents. While one might assume that a royal would have an aide to carry personal items, the Princess’s choice of this capacious, laptop-sized tote raised questions. Was it simply a case of opting for a practical and business-ready look? It echoed a trend seen in pop culture, such as the scene in “Succession” where Bridget arrives at Logan Roy’s birthday with a large Burberry tote, suggesting that even the royals embrace the corporate aesthetic.

While the Princess’s accessories received significant attention, it is clear that her presence at the summit was about more than fashion. Her return to public life marks a milestone in her recovery, as well as her continued commitment to important causes, particularly in early childhood development.

For those inspired by the Princess’s fashion, here are three tote bag options that blend style and functionality: