Did anyone else catch Princess Kate’s playful “love tap” to Prince William at the 2023 BAFTAs? Body language expert Judi James says it wasn’t just cute—it was Kate’s way of showing she’s no royal pushover. The flirty moment and whispered joke had William looking totally smitten and bashful. Some fans think Kate was testing if William would break royal protocol for her. Is this the most relatable royal couple moment ever, or what?
Princess Kate’s Flirty BAFTA Move
By Andrew CollinsNo Comments1 Min Read
Andrew Collins
Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.
Related Posts
Add A Comment