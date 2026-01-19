Princess Kate’s Flirty BAFTA Move

Did anyone else catch Princess Kate’s playful “love tap” to Prince William at the 2023 BAFTAs? Body language expert Judi James says it wasn’t just cute—it was Kate’s way of showing she’s no royal pushover. The flirty moment and whispered joke had William looking totally smitten and bashful. Some fans think Kate was testing if William would break royal protocol for her. Is this the most relatable royal couple moment ever, or what?