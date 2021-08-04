Princess Eugenie’s Husband Is Defended by Sarah Ferguson Over Controversial Yacht Photos: He is referred to be a “Man Of Integrity.”

Sarah Ferguson is defending her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, who recently made news for partying with six bikini-clad women aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy.

Brooksbank, 35, was only on the trip as part of his work as an ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila business created by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, according to the Duchess of York, who described him as “a man of integrity.”

During an interview on BBC One’s “The One Show” Monday, Ferguson was cited as stating, “Jack, who was on the front page, is such a man of integrity.” “He is simply one of my favorite people. Actually, I nicknamed him James Bond.”

“He’s simply a superhero in my book, and he’s a terrific parent, a fabulous spouse, and he’s never in the front of the house, he always loves to be at the back,” the author of “Finding Sarah” stated.

Ferguson went on to criticize the Daily Mail for releasing the photographs without context, adding, “For them to concoct this story is absolutely false.” Ferguson was promoting her new book “Her Heart for a Compass.”

Ferguson added, “He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was focused on performing his job, so I think it’s incredibly important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake.”

The publication published photographs of Brooksbank lounging, swimming, and sipping rosé aboard a yacht off the coast of Capri on Friday. Models Erica Pelosini and Maria Buccellati, Casamigos global director Rachel Zalis, and an anonymous topless woman were among others who joined him. Princess Eugenie, who gave birth to their son August five months ago, was conspicuously absent.

According to reports, Brooksbank was in Italy to attend the UNICEF Summer Gala as an ambassador for the tequila brand that sponsored the event.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with People, Ferguson lauded her daughter and son-in-law, who became first-time parents in February.

“I’ve known Jack for perhaps ten to twelve years. As a result, he reminds me of my son,” Ferguson explained. “He’s my son, but he’s also like my son, and I adore them both. And I’m very proud of Eugenie and Jack for being such wonderful parents to little August.”

In February, Princess Eugenie posted their first family portrait on Instagram. Princess Eugenie is clutching her baby’s finger in the black-and-white photo, while Brooksbank is lovingly caressing his son’s wrist.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew got a new son-in-law this summer when Princess Beatrice married Edoardo.