Princess Diana’s wedding gown: 5 things you probably didn’t know

It’s one of the most well-known and well-known wedding gowns of all time. When the 20-year-old Princess Diana married Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral in July 1981, an estimated 750 million people around the world tuned in to view her extravagant bridal garment.

But did you know there’s more to this renowned gown than miles of silk taffeta, a sequin-encrusted train, and some extremely puffy sleeves? It’s on show at Kensington Palace as part of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition.

The designs were hand-picked by Diana.

The renowned gown was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, a husband and wife team. Lady Diana Spencer chose the pair, who are now divorced, after they produced several taffeta gowns for her that were well-received by the public and press. Diana even called the designers’ studio to see if they would embark on the massive project.

The dress had a stain on it.

Diana’s make-up artist, Barbara Daly, claims that on the morning of the wedding, the soon-to-be princess dropped some Quelques Fleurs perfume on the priceless gown. According to Daly, the bride tucked the front of the garment to disguise the stain, as recorded in Rosalind Coward’s book Diana: The Portrait. She had a beautiful, cascading bouquet to hold as she walked down the aisle, which helped.

It wasn’t supposed to be crumpled like this.

If you’ve ever questioned, “Was the skirt supposed to be crumpled like that?” when looking at images of Diana on her wedding day, you’re not alone. No, that is not the case. When Diana emerged from the carriage that took her to the cathedral, David Emanuel was taken aback by how wrinkled the silk-taffeta skirt had gotten.

"We did expect it might crease a bit, but when I saw Diana come at St Paul's and we saw the creases, I genuinely felt faint," he stated in an interview for the documentary Invitation To A Royal Wedding. I was shocked because there was a lot of creases and she'd been riding in this small carriage with her father, who was pretty tall.