Princess Diana’s stunning and poignant photographs from two visits to Merseyside in the 1990s have been discovered.

During visits in 1991 and 1995, the people’s princess visited ailing children at Alder Hey and opened a new hospital, according to images in the Washington Newsday archives.

Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles 40 years ago in 2021, making her a member of the Royal Family.

With the debut of the Diana Spencer biography (starring Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, and Timothy Spall) in theaters now, The Washington Newsday felt it would be a good opportunity to look back on the princess’ historic trips to the Northwest.

Diana’s great goodness and morality, as well as her penchant for charity work, were wonderfully represented in the first, released in 1990.

She surprised kids at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, and photographs of her speaking to children there became emblematic of the Princess and her personality.

Her next visit, in 1995, was even more devastating considering what was going on in her personal life, as she and Charles had agreed to divorce by the end of the year.

The Princess of Wales launched the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Crown Street before touring the Project Rosemary housing estate in Toxteth, dressed immaculately in an orange suit.

She was an instant hit with the pupils and parents who had lined up to greet her on her walkabout, heaping flowers and gifts upon her.

Diana was tragically died in a vehicle accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, as we all know.

She was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of her ancestral house in Northampton, Althorp House.