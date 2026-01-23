Princess Diana’s Iconic Virgin Atlantic Sweater Returns for Charity Sale

Princess Diana’s beloved Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, one of her most iconic off-duty looks, is being relaunched in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Virgin Atlantic is reintroducing the “Fly Virgin Atlantic” jumper, which Diana famously wore in 1995 while out running errands on the day her groundbreaking BBC interview aired. The sale, which will raise funds for Save the Children, offers the public a chance to own a piece of history, with 250 jumpers available in the first drop.

Celebrating Diana’s Legacy

The navy blue jumper, featuring the Virgin Atlantic logo, is paired with salmon-colored cycling shorts, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and white trainers in one of Diana’s most casually stylish public appearances. This outfit, worn by Diana on November 20, 1995, became a symbol of her independence and personal style. On that same day, her infamous interview with Martin Bashir aired, where she candidly revealed, “There were three of us in this marriage,” marking a pivotal moment in royal history.

Now, in honor of the anniversary, Virgin Atlantic is offering the sweatshirt for £59 for adults and £47 for children’s sizes, with £10 from each sale going directly to Save the Children. This limited edition is expected to be a highly sought-after item, with a history of Princess Diana memorabilia commanding top prices at auctions. For instance, her famous red sheep jumper fetched $1.4 million at an auction in 2023.

Sophie Woodford, Virgin Atlantic’s Head of Creative and Design, emphasized the sweater’s significance, describing it as an emblem of “freedom and individuality.” The collaboration with Save the Children is not only a celebration of Diana’s legacy but also a meaningful way to support children in need, particularly those affected by disasters. The first batch of jumpers is set to sell quickly, with more expected to be made available depending on demand.

The exclusive release of 250 jumpers is available for purchase through Virgin Atlantic’s online store at order.virginatlantic.com.