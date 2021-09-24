Princess Diana’s Favorite Hotel in NYC is visited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For an engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already arrived in New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York City on Saturday for Global Citizen Live in Central Park. The couple booked into The Carlyle Hotel, Princess Diana’s favorite luxury hotel in the neighborhood, when they arrived in New York, according to Page Six.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle boarded a plane to New York. It’s unknown whether they flew in on a private jet. That night, they reportedly dined at Bemelmans Bar on the Upper East Side.

They went to One World Observatory the next day, where they met NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul. When they went to the 9/11 Memorial, they were all dressed in black.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also paid respect to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The 2,977 names of those died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on United Flight 93 were listed on the homepage of the Archewell Foundation’s website to commemorate the tragedy’s 20th anniversary.

The G7 and the EU will be urged to give at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination shots right away, according to Prince Harry and Markle. Since the COVID-19 vaccination became available, the royal couple has been fighting for equal access to the vaccine. In May, Prince Harry attended Global Citizen’s Vax Live event in Los Angeles.

According to Page Six, he added at the time, “The vaccination must be provided to everyone worldwide.” “Until there is equitable distribution to every corner of the globe, we cannot relax or fully recuperate. The virus knows no boundaries, and location has no bearing on vaccine availability.”

This is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first trip to New York as a couple. Their buddies had earlier expressed excitement about their upcoming “romantic fall” trip.

Prince Harry previously visited New York in 2013, when he championed the GREAT campaign in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, which devastated the tri-state area. Meanwhile, Markle’s most recent trip to New York City was in February 2019, when she hosted a lavish $500,000 baby shower with famous friends Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney.