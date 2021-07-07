Princess Charlene Reflects on the ‘Tough’ Split with Prince Albert and the Children During Her ‘Painful’ Surgery Recovery

On July 1, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary separately.

Princess Charlene of Monaco acknowledges that the last several months have been “trying time.”

The 43-year-old former Olympian from South Africa has been recuperating in her native country since late June when she underwent reconstructive surgery to resolve issues from a previous procedure. As a result, she was unable to spend her tenth wedding anniversary with Prince Albert and their six-year-old twin daughters, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Though Charlene and Albert celebrated their anniversary individually, they did issue a joint statement to their supporters: “HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received. The generosity they have encountered throughout the course of their ten-year marriage is heartwarming.”

Charlene does concede, though, that she is struggling during her time apart from her family.

“For me, this has been a tough moment. I adore my husband and children “According to her, she told South African News Channel 24. “Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time.”

The palace previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Prince Albert, 63, and the couple’s twins will visit South Africa in the near future.

The Princess has been missing from Monaco since early May, when she traveled to South Africa to support her South Africa Foundation and promote animal conservation.

The royals highlighted in their joint post-anniversary statement that their work would continue: “HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene are committed to making a difference in the world through their foundations and wish to thank everyone for their continued generosity, support, and trust in them.”

Additionally, Charlene offered a special note for supporters in the statement: “Your gifts and contributions, as well as your support and trust, have enabled our foundations to accomplish a number of our objectives. Without you, none of this would have been possible.”