Princess Beatrice welcomes her first child, a daughter.

The couple, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have welcomed their first child.

On Saturday, the Queen’s granddaughter gave birth to a baby girl in London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

In a statement released today, Buckingham Palace confirmed the birth of the happy couple’s baby.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are thrilled to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday, September 18th, 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London,” the statement read.

“The infant is 6 pounds and 2 ounces in weight.

“The grandparents and great-grandparents of the new baby have all been notified and are overjoyed. The family want to express their gratitude to the entire hospital staff for their excellent treatment.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are doing well, and the pair is looking forward to introducing their baby to Christopher Woolf, her older brother.”

The newborn, who is 11th in line to the throne, is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and the second since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, after the Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet was born in June.

After their planned nuptials was postponed due to the epidemic, the princess and millionaire property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi married in July 2020 in a covert lockdown wedding attended by the Queen and Philip.

Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s small son Wolfie is also Beatrice’s stepson from his previous relationship with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

The newborn is the Yorks’ second grandchild, and Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

The baby’s arrival has brought joy to the family amid the legal issues over the US civil sexual assault lawsuit Andrew is facing.