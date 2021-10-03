Princess Beatrice Honors Queen Elizabeth by Naming Her Daughter After Her Grandmother.

The name of Princess Beatrice’s baby daughter has been revealed, and it contains a beautiful tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had their first child last month. The couple announced on Friday that their daughter’s name will be Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice, 33, posted on Twitter, with a photo of their baby’s footprint, “We are all doing great and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

The name was also announced on Princess Beatrice’s husband’s Instagram account. The 38-year-old property developer wrote a beautiful statement thanking everyone who helped them birth their baby.

“Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mo Our journey together has just just begun, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Mapelli Mozzi added. “I’m overwhelmed with love and gratitude for my wonderful wife, Sienna, and Wolfie. These are the days I’d like to remember for the rest of my life. A friend recently told me the sweetest thing…that with every child, you grow a brand new heart.”

“A huge thank you to the Midwife and the incredible team at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital,” he added.

On September 18, Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together. She gave birth to her child at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

“The grandparents and great-grandparents of the new baby have all been notified and are overjoyed. According to People, Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time, “The family would like to thank all the personnel at the hospital for their great care.”

Because her father is of Italian aristocracy, their daughter will also receive a royal title. When Princess Beatrice married Mapelli Mozzi in July of last year, she became an Italian “contessa” and “nobile donna,” or noblewoman.

Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi is the princess’s father, and Edoardo will inherit the family’s ancestral seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi mansion in northern Italy, as his oldest son.

His father earlier told The Daily Mail, “Edoardo is the lone male descendent bringing the family into the next generation.”

“He is a count, and his wife will immediately become a countess, and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

In the meantime, Princess Beatrice isn’t the first royal to honor Queen Elizabeth by naming her kid after her. Charlotte is the name of her cousin Prince William’s daughter. Brief News from Washington Newsday.