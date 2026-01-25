Princess Beatrice Faces Challenges Amid Husband’s Business Collapse

Princess Beatrice is dealing with fresh setbacks after her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s £125 million Australian property venture entered administration. The project’s collapse has added to the pressures on the royal, who is already navigating family tensions following reports that her sister, Princess Eugenie, is distancing herself from their father, Prince Andrew.

Property Project Enters Administration

The property development, which had initially garnered significant attention, is now under administration, leaving the couple grappling with financial uncertainty. The project’s sudden fall into crisis is a blow not only to Edo’s business ambitions but also to Beatrice, who has long supported her husband’s ventures.

Family Dynamics: Eugenie Distances from Andrew

Adding to the turmoil, sources suggest that Princess Eugenie is now distancing herself from their father, Prince Andrew, amidst ongoing controversy surrounding his legal and public issues. While the specifics of Eugenie’s reported decision to cut ties remain unclear, it marks another challenging moment for the royal family as they continue to navigate internal strains.

These latest developments come at a time when Princess Beatrice and her family are already under intense public scrutiny, making it a particularly difficult period for the royal.