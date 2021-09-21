Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have their first child, and Eugenie congratulates her sister.

Princess Beatrice is now a mother.

Princess Beatrice, 33, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, are the proud parents of their first child. Their newborn daughter, who weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces, was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Saturday night. Her identity was not known right away.

“The grandparents and great-grandparents of the new baby have all been notified and are overjoyed. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of the hospital professionals for their excellent care,” Buckingham Palace stated in a statement to People on Monday.

The pair is “looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf,” according to the palace, adding the newborn and new mom “are both doing well.”

From a previous engagement with architect and designer Dara Huang, Princess Beatrice was already a stepmother to Mozzi’s young boy.

On Twitter, the new mother also announced her safe delivery and the birth of her newborn girl.

The 11th in line to the British monarchy, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi’s daughter, is Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild and Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s second grandchild. Princess Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed a son named August with husband Jack Brooksbank earlier this year, becoming the Duke and Duchess of York first-time grandparents.

Princess Eugenie wrote the parents and her infant niece a heartfelt greeting. She posted a photo of Princess Beatrice and Mozzi to Instagram, along with a touching remark.

“Congratulations on your new angel, Beabea and Edo, my dearest Beabea and Edo.” I’m excited to meet her, and I’m really proud of you. It will be so much joy for us to watch our children grow up. Euge, I adore you,” she wrote.

“To my baby niece, I already adore you and believe you’re fantastic based on the images. We’re going to have a great time together. She added, “Love, your Auntie Euge.”

In May, Princess Beatrice announced that she was expecting a child. Because the news coincided with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s third wedding anniversary, it raised some questions at the time.

However, an unnamed royal source told Page Six that Princess Beatrice had waited until after her grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17 to reveal her pregnancy.