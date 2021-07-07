Princess Alexandra, Charlotte Casiraghi’s mother-in-law, and Charlotte Casiraghi’s sister, performed in a Paris fashion show.

On Tuesday, members of Charlotte Casiraghi’s family attended Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2021/22 Haute Couture Show. Princess Alexandra of Hanover, the sister of the Monégasque monarch, attended the performance at the Palais Galliera in Paris. Carole Bouquet, Charlotte Bouquet’s mother-in-law, was also present.

The 21-year-old Princess and the 63-year-old French actress looked stunning together as they posed for pictures. Carole looked effortlessly stylish in wide-leg black pants paired with a matching blazer and white button-down blouse. Princess Caroline’s youngest daughter donned an ivory outfit with her hair brushed back.

Alexandra’s older sister, Carole Rassam, married Dimitri Rassam, Carole’s son, in 2019. In 2018, Charlotte and the film producer had their first child, a son named Balthazar Rassam.

Raphael Elmaleh, Charlotte’s eldest son with former Gad Elmaleh, made an unusual public appearance over the weekend. On July 3, the seven-year-old accompanied his mother and maternal grandmother, Princess Caroline, to Monaco for the 15th Monte-Carlo International Show Jumping.