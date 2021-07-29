Prince William’s Modern Approach To Raising Prince George: ‘Open Communication Is Key’ Inside Kate Middleton’s Modern Approach To Raising Prince George

Kate Middleton and Prince William constantly make sure that they and Prince George have open lines of communication.

When it comes to Prince George, the third in line to the throne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “strict but fair.” On his 7th birthday, Prince William and Middleton’s kid was informed that he will be king. Prince George turned eight years old last week.

“The royals are known for their stiff upper lips, but William and Kate have a more modern approach to parenting and are moving away from that mentality,” a source told Us Weekly. “They need to be able to communicate openly. … They do, however, set boundaries and follow rules.”

The future king and queen consort also want their children to be able to “express their emotions and ask questions in order to grow up as healthy people.”

After his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, Prince George is the third in line to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want him to live a “normal childhood” and “not grow up too rapidly,” according to the source. The royal couple extends their son’s sense of normalcy beyond their house to his school.

“He goes by George at school and isn’t nicknamed Prince George; he hangs out with kids his own age,” the person continued. “Kate and William don’t lavish him with expensive gifts or overindulge him…. Every morning, George makes his bed. All of the kids are well-behaved and always say please and thank you.”

In an excerpt from Robert Lacey’s “Battle of Brothers,” the royal historian revealed that the royal couple promised their son on his birthday last year that he will be king one day. However, there was no information about how they informed him of the news. And, like Us Weekly’s source, Lacey reported that Prince William merely wants his son to live a regular life.

“William has remained tight-lipped about how and when he told his son the important news. Perhaps George will tell us the story one day. “However, it is believed that around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020, his parents delved into further detail about what the child prince’s future royal ‘service and duty’ will entail,” Lacey said.

"As a father, William's goal is to.