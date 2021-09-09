Prince William’s Foundation Promises To Focus More On ‘Diversity,’ According To Kate Middleton.

The Royal Foundation, founded by Prince William and Kate Middleton, intends to make boosting diversity a primary focus.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity announced a commitment to “equality, diversity, and inclusion” in its future philanthropic initiatives in its newly issued 2020 trustees’ report.

The study stated, “The Royal Foundation remains committed to equality and diversity, as well as to providing a positive, safe, and respected environment that promotes the wellbeing and dignity of its workers, applicants, partners, suppliers, and those whose interests it serves.”

“[The foundation] aims to promote equality of opportunity and diversity within its working environment, and to combat any forms of discrimination, harassment, or bullying, whether on the basis of age, disability, gender, gender reassignment, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, race or ethnic origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation, and discrimination by a third party,” the statement continued.

These ideals are “rooted in its rules, procedures, day-to-day operations, and external interactions,” according to the organization, with personnel receiving training on diversity, inclusiveness, and unconscious prejudice.

The news comes months after Meghan Markle revealed in a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey that members of the royal family were concerned about the hue of her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie’s skin.

The royals who allegedly made the remarks were not named, but Prince Harry later verified that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or her late husband, Prince Philip. “I’ll never tell you about that talk, but it was awkward at the time. In March, the Duke of Sussex said, “I was a little surprised.”

According to Us Weekly, Prince William and Prince Harry created the Royal Foundation in 2009, with Middleton and Markle later joining as patrons. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, resigned from the foundation in June 2019 to pursue their own charity endeavors, causing a split between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan revealed their decision to step down as working royals six months after resigning from the charity.

Since then, royal analysts have had differing opinions on the two brothers’ relationship. Stewart Pearce, author of “Diana: The Voice of Change” and voice coach to the late Princess of Wales, reportedly stated that the Fab Four have been in contact in recent months.

He told Us Weekly in August, “I know the four are communicating to one another, and they’re talking by Zoom [and]FaceTime.” “They’re quite close,” says the narrator. Brief News from Washington Newsday.