Prince William jokes that his son George will be “upset” if he holds a Python.

Prince William was well aware that his 8-year-old son Prince George would be envious of his python experience.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Kidz Farm at Ulster University Magee Campus in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. Prince William was allowed to hold a python with his bare hands during the trip, and he said Prince George would be envious.

According to Us Weekly, Prince William said, “George is going to be so upset.” “The kids aren’t going to believe me if I tell them I did it.”

The reptile was characterized as “extremely soft” by the future king. When the prince was informed that the snake was female, he said, “I won’t ask you how you know it’s a girl; we’ll discuss that later.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, are the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. On the outing, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed clutching a tarantula alongside the Duke of Cambridge.

The tarantula was named Charlotte, precisely like the royal couple’s 6-year-old daughter, according to the royal couple’s tweet. Princess Charlotte revealed her passion of spiders in a video broadcast by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2020.

“Hello, David Attenborough!” says the narrator. Do you appreciate spiders as much as I do?” Princess Charlotte was the one who inquired.

“I adore spiders, and I’m thrilled you do too!” In the video, Attenborough responds. “They’re beautiful things, in my opinion. Why are they so feared by so many people? I guess it’s because they have eight legs, which is a lot more than we do, and if you have eight legs, you can travel in any direction, so you never know which way that spider will go.”

The hairy legs of spiders, according to the English broadcaster and natural historian, are another reason why many people are terrified of them. Spiders are “extremely intelligent,” according to the author of “A Life on Our Planet,” as seen by their incredible web-building abilities.

Animals are a passion for Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children. Prince George and Prince Louis were also featured in the video with Attenborough. Prince George inquired about which creatures will become extinct in the future, while the Cambridges’ youngest kid inquired about Sir David Attenborough’s favorite animal.