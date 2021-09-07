Prince William is portrayed as the villain in a Lifetime movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to Twitter.

The Lifetime movie starring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drew a lot of criticism on Twitter.

On Labor Day, Lifetime released “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” a documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Many, however, were dissatisfied with the portrayal of Prince William in the film.

Prince Harry (Jordan Dean) and Prince William (Jordan Whalen) appear to be squabbling in the Kensington Palace garden in promotional materials obtained by the Daily Mail. In the on-screen brawl, an enraged Prince Harry tells Prince William that he needs to speak out against bigotry.

“It’s not color that causes difficulties; it’s culture. Meghan is an American citizen. In the TV film, Prince William tells Prince Harry, “She acts more like a celebrity than a Royal.”

“You have to make a statement with me against racism.” As the future King, you must push back against this heinous bullying,” the latter responds.

The Duke of Cambridge was portrayed in the film in a negative light, according to Twitter users. Some even expressed the wish for the royal family to take legal action against the network.

“The Royal family should sue to stop all of this slander,” one person suggested.

“Wow, that’s a complete fabrication. William is being portrayed as a villain, not THE villain, because this film clearly has its sights set on Charles as well. Another person added, “This is defamatory.”

“This is a disgrace. Designed to bring down William. Is it possible for the RF to sue for defamation?” According to a third user.

Meanwhile, the video appeared to be a hit with the Sussexes’ admirers. Many of them simply laughed at the opponents of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Oh, popcorn, I’m watching ‘Harry and Meghan Escaping the Palace.’ Lifetime has been keeping an eye on things. With a smiling emoji, one commented, “The insane Meghan Haters are loosing their s–t.”

Another admirer sympathized with the Sussexes in the video, writing, “I know one thing, this ‘Harry and Meghan Escaping the Palace’ movie is really wonderful so far, but it’s pissing me off quite frankly.” “This Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” a third added, “is soooo wonderful and we’re only 30 minutes in.”

Others voiced concern over the video, stating that while it is only fiction, some viewers may believe the things they see in it.

One person remarked, “What is extremely alarming is that there are those who are going to interpret Meghan and Harry Escaping the Palace as reality.”

“Even if it’s a work of fiction, the sugars are going to believe it wholeheartedly. Another wrote, “I fear the RF will be subjected to much greater abuse.”

“They are going to be. Brief News from Washington Newsday.