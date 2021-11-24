Prince William is being chastised on Twitter for allegedly leaking information about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On social media, Prince William was chastised when a new documentary claimed that disparaging rumours about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spread by those close to them, including royal courtiers.

“The Princes and the Press,” a new BBC Two documentary, examines the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex’s interaction with the media as they attempted to manage the pros and negatives of life in the spotlight.

The first episode, which aired Monday, looked into the origins of royal stories and how the story of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family became public.

In the documentary, journalist Omid Scobie, author of “Finding Freedom,” stated that “certain people” within the monarchy felt Markle “needed to be put in her place” and punished her by leaking unflattering reports.

“For a long time, there have been speculations that many of the most damaging and unflattering reports about Harry and Meghan that have landed out in the press have come from other royal homes or royal aides or courtiers. That is completely factual, based on my own reporting and study “According to Town & Country, Scobie said in the documentary.

During a recent appearance on the Australian breakfast show “Sunrise,” Evening Standard royal editor Robert Jobson also alleged that some royal houses have “without a doubt” been “leaking on the other royal families like Meghan and Harry.”

“They can deny it until they’re blue in the face,” Jobson continued, “but there’s been an awful lot of leaking, particularly from Kensington Palace,” which houses Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton’s offices and London apartments.

The charges stated in the two-part documentary have subsequently been attacked by the British royal family, who have called them “overblown” and “unfounded.”

Some Twitter users rallied around the Sussexes and expressed their disappointment with other royals, particularly Prince William, in response to reports that royal aides briefed the media against Prince Harry and his wife.

“So dissatisfying, especially when it comes to William! As long as Harry was the obnoxious third wheel spare, he was great! Harry grows envious and turns against him as soon as he finds someone he loves and is happy and doing amazing work in that horrible country!” a single person wrote

"William made his brother's life a living hell by driving his pregnant [sister-in-law] to the brink of suicide. I'm hoping it was worthwhile " another asserted, alluding to