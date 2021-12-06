Prince William claims Princess Charlotte and Prince George have’massive’ morning fights over this.

When it comes to one portion of their family’s daily ritual, two of Prince William’s children with wife Kate Middleton often quarrel.

In a special Christmas edition of Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” series that premieres Monday, the Duke of Cambridge, 39, gave some insight into his family’s morning habit at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

According to the father of three, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, fight most mornings because they have different choices in music for the start of their day.

“Most mornings, Charlotte and George have a major battle over what song is played in the morning,” the second in line to the British throne was cited as saying by People. “And now I have to basically prioritize that someone does this one one day, and then it’s someone else’s turn the next day. So George has his turn, and then Charlotte has her turn. Such is the demand for music.” Prince William, who has a 3-year-old son named Prince Louis with Duchess Kate, claimed that one of his children’s current favorite songs is Shakira’s “”There’s a lot of hip movements going on,” says Waka Waka. There’s a lot of getting dressed up involved.” The duke claims that his children frequently hold a full-fledged dance party in the kitchen, with Princess Charlotte taking advantage of the occasion to show off her dancing abilities. According to her father, the 6-year-old, who takes private ballet lessons, would run around the kitchen in her gowns and dancing gear.

“She goes utterly insane,” Prince William continued, “with Louis following her around attempting to do the same thing.” “It’s a really joyous moment where the kids are just dancing, playing around, and singing,” says the teacher. On Commonwealth Day in 2018, Prince William told Malta’s former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle Muscat that their daughter “loves dancing.”

In the same year, Princess Charlotte stole the show during an RAF centenary commemoration. When the crowd witnessed the then-3-year-old queen shaking her body when she heard the music, they were ecstatic.

At his school, Thomas’s Battersea, Princess Charlotte’s older brother also studied ballet.

“George is also doing some dancing. He adores it “Previously, Prince William stated.

Since his childhood, music has played an important role in Prince William’s life. He also mentioned it in his “Time to Walk” episode. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.