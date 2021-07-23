Prince William Announces New Book in Response to Prince Harry’s ‘Wholly Honest’ Memoir

Prince William, like his younger brother, Prince Harry, is also working on a book.

Just days after the Duke of Sussex revealed his memoir, Prince William co-authored “Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet” According to Us Weekly, the book will be released before to the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in London in October.

Prince William collaborated with Colin Butfield on the publication. Butfield serves as an advisor to the Duke of Cambridge on his environmental campaign and is the executive producer of the WWF’s Our Planet initiative. Additionally, they collaborated with award-winning producer Jonnie Hughes to bring the book to life.

According to the press announcement, the book is “a book of action and optimism to save our planet.” Prince William will provide an introduction, and environmentalists Sir David Attenborough, Shakira Mebarak, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Naoko Yamazaki, and Christiana Figueres will contribute.

“The Earth is approaching a tipping point, and we are faced with a stark choice: either we continue on our current path and irreversibly damage our world, or we recall our unique capacity as human beings and our ongoing ability to lead, innovate, and problem-solve. Individuals are capable of great things. The following decade will put us to the ultimate test — a decade of action to heal the Earth “It quoted Prince William as the Earthshot Prize’s originator.

Prince William’s book is conceptually distinct from Prince Harry’s memoir, which is about his life. Meanwhile, the future king’s Earthshot is environmental in nature, with an emphasis on the principle of “Urgency + Optimism = Action.”

“Earthshot” will be published by John Murray on Sept. 30 in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Commonwealth, and on Oct. 5 in North America.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir will be released by Penguin Random House. His book seeks to provide readers with a “a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.” The royal family, on the other hand, was said to be apprehensive about Prince Harry’s memoir.

“The royal family is shaken up about the book,” a source told Us Weekly. “They have not yet received a copy and are unsure what to expect. It is causing them anxiety.”

Prince Harry’s autobiography will be published worldwide in 2022. According to the publisher, he intends to donate the money to charity.