Prince William and Kate Middleton should discuss ‘The Prince’ with Prince George, according to a royal commentator.

Prince William and Kate Middleton should confront the unpleasant reality that they will have to talk to their eldest son about HBO’s animated spoof series “The Prince.”

Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s firstborn, is the central character of a royal satire that premiered on HBO last month. The play, however, caused some eyebrows because many people believed it was mocking Prince George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. According to royal expert Roberta Fiorito, Prince William and Middleton should discuss the series with Prince George.

“Even if George is eight years old and his parents refuse to let him see it, he is old enough that his peers and classmates will almost certainly see it,” Fiorito stated on the “Royally Obsessed” podcast. “This is going to have to be a difficult talk for Kate and William to have with George. George, at the age of eight, will have no idea why this is happening.”

She also spoke out about the show, claiming that it was “very improper” to target the royal children. She went on to say that there are plenty of things to make fun of among the firm’s members. “Kids should be off-limits,” she believes.

After seeing the preview, several royal pundits and experts shared the same perspective on the show that appears to be aimed for the royal children. The program was also criticised by Omid Scobie, the author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s memoir “Finding Freedom.”

He commented on Twitter, “Royals have been imitated on scores of shows over the years (Spitting Image, The Windsors, SNL, etc), but this is the first occasion I can recall children being attacked.” “It may be billed as a comedy, but it comes across as scary and bullying. It appears that many of you share my sentiments.”

When Richard Palmer accused the show of “lampooning a tiny boy,” he expressed the same feeling. He also wondered if a firm in the United States would do the same thing to a president’s child. Palmer was backed up by Royal journalist Rebecca English. She made it clear that she is “all for satire” and that the Windsors are “quite funny,” but that the royal children should be spared.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are worried about their son’s future, according to an unnamed source who spoke to Us Weekly last month. Prince George is the third in line to the throne of the United Kingdom, thus his parents are particularly protective of him. They are, in fact, highly picky about his appearances, according to the insider.