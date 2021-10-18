Prince William and Kate Middleton may visit the United States for the Earthshot Prize Awards next year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to visit the United States next year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize event in London on Sunday, where Prince William surprised everyone by announcing that the ceremony will be hosted in the United States next year.

According to People, a Kensington Palace representative said that more information on the couple’s vacation plans will be released in due time.

The last time Prince William and his wife visited the United States was in 2014. The couple’s three-day excursion to the east coast featured their first visits to New York City and Washington, D.C.

Middleton’s attire at the Earthshot Prize event, according to the outlet, may have hinted at a possible trip to America next year. On her and Prince William’s first visit to the United States in 2011, she wore the flowing, lilac Alexander McQueen gown.

For the wedding on Sunday, the duchess wore her hair in curls and wore diamond earrings. Prince William, meanwhile, looked sharp in a green velvet tuxedo, black slacks, and black shoes.

At the conclusion of the inaugural awards event, the prince made a surprise announcement. “I’m sure you’ll agree that London and the United Kingdom put on a fantastic performance for our first year.” As a result, we need to pass the baton to a country whose leadership is critical to all five of our Earthshots for the second year,” Prince William stated.

“Where better than the country that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago,” he continued, referring to the prize’s inspiration — President John F. Kennedy’s 1960s moonshot. “I am ecstatic to announce that the Earthshot Prize will be awarded in 2022 to the United States of America.” In a message to “all the young people watching tonight,” Prince William stated that he intends to devote the next ten years to finding solutions to the world’s problems.

“Please continue to learn, demand change, and never give up hope.” He said, “We shall rise to these obstacles.”

Every year between 2021 and 2030, the Earthshot Prize will award five winners who “discover the most exciting solutions to the world’s greatest difficulties,” according to the Royal Foundation website.

Within that span, an awards ceremony will be held in various places around the world, according to the website.

Prince Charles praised Prince William’s devotion to environmental protection on social media, expressing his support for his son.

