Prince Philip has a habit of doing one thing to bolster the Queen’s ego.

Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth’s husband for most of his life. He was frequently commended for skillfully fulfilling his job as consort and supporting the world’s most recognized monarch. Behind the scenes, Prince Philip is said to have done something significant to help “raise the Queen’s ego.”

For more than 70 years, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married.

They are distant cousins, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth. They met at a wedding in 1934 and started writing letters a few years later.

When she was 21 and he was 26, they married in 1947.

Prince Charles (born 1948), Princess Anne (born 1950), Prince Andrew (born 1960), and Prince Edward (born 1968) are their four children (born 1964). They have a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married until Prince Philip died in April 2021.

To bolster the Queen’s ego, Prince Philip did one thing.

During World War II, Prince Philip’s mother did one extraordinary brave deed.

Her Majesty’s consort, Prince Philip, was a big supporter of her. Prudence Penn, Queen Elizabeth’s mother’s lady-in-waiting, has revealed how he assisted the queen in feeling good about herself.

According to Tatler, Penn stated, “I enjoyed the way he would boost the Queen’s ego by telling her how gorgeous she looked on their way to an engagement.” “He knew how to bring out the best in a woman, and I’m sure his counsel and encouragement were crucial in their relationship. In every sense, the Duke of Edinburgh was a godsend consort for Her Majesty in my opinion.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Philip Eade quoted a diplomat as saying, “‘He had a really wholesome impact on her,’ commented a British ambassador who witnessed the couple at close quarters in Athens in 1950.”

She wore a protective shell… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.