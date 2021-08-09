Prince Harry’s half-brother claims he warned Meghan Markle that she would “ruin” his life.

Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother, made it obvious in the first trailer for Australia’s “Big Brother VIP” that he dislikes the duchess.

The 55-year-old branded himself as the “largest brother of them all” in the preview for “Big Brother VIP,” where Thomas is one of 12 “celebrity” competitors, and dubbed the Duchess of Sussex, 40, “shallow.”

Thomas also stated that he advised Prince Harry against marrying Meghan Markle.

“I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life,’” Thomas remarked as he exited a limo in the video. “She’s a superficial person.”

For years, Markle and her brother have been estranged. In fact, none of her father’s family members were invited to her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Prior to the couple’s May 2018 wedding, Thomas, who shares the duchess’s father Thomas Markle, wrote Prince Harry a letter in which he advised the Duke of Sussex that it was “not to [sic]late” to back out.

He claimed in the letter that Markle was “clearly not the proper lady” for Prince Harry and that she was a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman” who would “make a farce of you and the royal family lineage.”

“To top it all off, she doesn’t invite her own family to the wedding, instead inviting complete strangers. “Who is it that does it?” In the letter, Thomas wrote: “Before it’s too late, you and the royal family should put an end to this phony fairytale wedding.”

Though some may believe that “a royal wedding would bring a broken family closer together,” Thomas claims that this was not the case for his family.

He wrote, “I guess we’re all distant family to Meg.”

Thomas wrote another letter a week later, this time to his half-sister. In the letter, which was released by InTouch Weekly, he assured the duchess that they are always family and expressed his desire to attend Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

“Meg I know I’m not flawless, and neither is anyone else in our family, as you’ve probably figured out by now. But, for better or worse, we’re the only family you have. It hurts my feelings that I, along with the rest of the family, were not invited to your wedding,” he wrote. “However, it is not too late to include me in your invitation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.