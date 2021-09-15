Prince Harry to Visit Archie and Lilibet, Meghan Markle’s estranged father receives offers to sue the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father opened up about his plans for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s grandchildren.

Thomas Markle Sr. has expressed an interest in going to court to enforce his right to see his grandkids.

Despite receiving pro bono offers from many lawyers concerning the case, he seems to have changed his mind in a recent interview with “Sunrise.”

Thomas told hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch, “I’ve had offers from multiple lawyers pro gratis, we do have a right to suit to see our grandchildren.” “To me, that feels like turning this into a game and treating them like pawns.”

“I will not sue to see them because I believe that is simply abusing them,” he stated. I don’t want to see Harry and Meghan follow in their footsteps. They should not be used because they are children and babies. I’ll be patient.”

When asked how far he would go to visit his grandkids, Thomas replied that he would simply “wait patiently” until Prince Harry and Markle brought Archie and Lilibet to him. He also stated that he would not do “something foolish.”

“I’m not going to do anything stupid like stalk them to see my child or grandchildren. Despite the fact that I believe they are being denied access to all of their grandparents. They are being denied access to all of their family, which I believe is incredibly unfair,” he added.

Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and the rest of the royal family have yet to meet baby Lili, just like Thomas. The Prince of Wales, according to an unidentified source, would love to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter in person.

Nick Bullen, royal analyst and founder of “True Royalty TV,” told Us Weekly, “I think Prince Charles truly wants to see his grandchild.” “Prince Charles is heartbroken over all that has happened. As a result, the family will wish to meet.”

Meanwhile, Thomas revealed in the same interview that he contacted his ex-girlfriend Doria Ragland to reconcile with Markle. He didn’t hear anything from Markle’s mother, either.

“I’ve attempted to call her [Doria] a few times but haven’t been able to get through. I’ve also left a couple of letters for her on her porch, but no one has responded,” Thomas added. “Doria and I have always gotten along, so it shouldn’t be an issue, but I’m sure Doria will do whatever she wants. Brief News from Washington Newsday.