Prince Harry makes his first public appearance since the birth of his daughter Lili.

For the first time since he and his wife Meghan Markle delivered their daughter, Lilibet Diana, to the world, Prince Harry was spotted in public.

The Duke of Sussex took part in a charity polo match in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday, his first public appearance since the birth of his second child in June, according to Page Six. Prince Harry wore a turquoise top and white jodhpurs while partaking in the game, which collected money for his charity, Sentebale, according to images obtained by the source.

At the Aspen Valley Polo Club, Prince Harry was joined by his good friend, international polo player and Sentebale ambassador Nacho Figueras. He gave Figueras a celebratory hug in one shot from the outing.

According to People, Markle was not present during Thursday’s match, which had stringent COVID-19 safety precautions.

Prior to the polo match, Prince Harry stated that $1.5 million of the earnings from his upcoming biography, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, will be donated to the charity.

Sentebale “supports the mental health and wellness of children and young people afflicted by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana,” according to its website. The organization provides programs, as well as tools and information, to assist them in living long, happy, and healthy lives.

In a statement, Prince Harry said, “This is one of numerous donations I plan to make to charitable organizations, and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who sorely need it.”

“I’m happy to be able to help Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to satisfy this immediate need,” he stated, adding that their objective is to address the “most immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa.”

In response, the charity expressed gratitude for Prince Harry’s contribution, which “will allow the organization to continue functioning at full scale and continue providing crucial services to at-risk adolescents in Southern Africa,” according to a statement.

The duke’s appearance at the charity polo tournament comes more than two months after he and Markle revealed that they will be taking parental leave following the birth of their daughter Lili in a statement on their foundation Archewell’s website.

In addition, Prince Harry and his wife planned to take a few months off to spend more time with their baby. Brief News from Washington Newsday.