Prince Harry isn’t an innocent soul, and he doesn’t need to keep blaming the Royal Family, according to a royal expert.

According to a royal specialist, Prince Harry is not innocent of some of the accusations he has leveled against his own family.

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a London writer who often covers the British royal family, weighed in on Prince Harry’s behavior toward his family while discussing the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his father, Prince Charles, during an appearance on E! News’ “Daily Pop.”

“Harry has spoken about his complicated childhood relationship with Prince Charles,” Sacerdoti remarked.

He said the duke had a difficult time following Princess Diana’s death, including the agonizing experience of walking behind his mother’s coffin as a 12-year-old youngster. But, according to the royal expert, Prince Harry is equally responsible for his own faults and should not continue to blame the royal family, citing some of the duke’s childhood controversies.

“I believe he has blamed Prince Charles for his poor parenting in some of his recent comments. “Harry specifically mentioned that, so their connection isn’t great,” Sacerdoti explained.

“But I think Harry, like all grown men, can’t keep blaming his background and parenting for everything,” he concluded. Let’s not forget that this anti-racist hero previously dressed up as a Nazi for a party and referred to one of his Army colleagues as a derogatory term for Pakistani. As a result, Harry is not immune to racism. Harry isn’t a pure-hearted individual.”

Prince Harry’s controversial strip billiards game in Las Vegas, where he was captured nude with some of his companions, was also mentioned by Sacerdoti. He continued, “The guy’s gotten himself into plenty of problems, and he doesn’t need to keep blaming his family.”

During the interview, Sacerdoti was also questioned if he thinks Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s royal titles would be withdrawn in the future, and if this will allow the couple to share more mysteries about the royal family. The royal expert responded negatively, stating that Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to make such a decision.

Sacerdoti explained, “Well, I think there’s that difficulty, which is that it’s doubtful that the Queen will take away their titles.” “Not only that, but I don’t believe she’s vengeful or spiteful.”

