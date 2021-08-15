Prince Harry is to blame for the paparazzi’s lack of support. Meghan Markle’s father has made a claim.

Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle’s father, has spoken up about his encounters with the paparazzi since his daughter started dating Prince Harry.

When it comes to dealing with paparazzi attention, the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father, 77, alleged to GB News on Thursday that he did not receive enough assistance from his daughter and Prince Harry. The former lighting designer claimed to blame the couple’s lack of support, particularly Prince Harry, for the 2018 disaster in which he staged paparazzi images with a British tabloid.

When questioned if he believes the duchess should have backed him instead of believing media claims, Thomas answered, “I’m blaming Harry for this largely.” “Harry has a saying that if you look at the paparazzi, you’re doing it wrong. That was the only piece of paparazzi advice Harry and Meghan ever given me.”

Thomas revealed that he managed to avoid the paparazzi for over nine months before they discovered him at his property in Mexico.

He recalled, “When they found me, they wouldn’t let up.”

“They hired both sides of my house’s porches every day so they could shoot continuous shots of me every time we exited the house. Every day, they were there.”

When GB News’ Dan Wootton said that Prince Harry should have offered him support because, like his mother Princess Diana, Thomas had to deal with a media storm he didn’t ask for, Meghan’s father replied he was “above and beyond.”

Prince Harry was chastised by Thomas for supposedly never contacting his father-in-law. The 77-year-old stated, “I’m amazed Harry never came down to visit me or ask for my daughter’s hand.” “I would imagine one of the first things a king would do is that. He didn’t bother to come down at all. He just requested she hand over the phone.”

Thomas further alleged that the couple’s refusal to let him speak to the paparazzi before his daughter’s wedding was hypocritical, given that they broadcast their own private family affairs in a shocking interview.

“It’s embarrassing for them to advise me a few years ago that I should’never talk to the press,’ but then they spend three hours with Oprah on a show where Harry claims he’s recovering his mental illness and curing himself. He laughed and added, “It’s a joke.” “You don’t sit in front of the TV for three hours and chat about your mental health. Brief News from Washington Newsday.