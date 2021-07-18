Prince Harry is said to have used a “luxurious” private airport service in Los Angeles, prompting a backlash on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry was reportedly seen using an opulent private airport service.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed getting into a white Chevrolet SUV at the Los Angeles International Airport after his quick trip to the United Kingdom earlier this month, according to images obtained by the Daily Mail. Due to his black face mask, Prince Harry’s face was obscured in the images, but he was dressed in a white shirt, dark pants, and a cap.

The car utilized by Prince Harry was apparently from The Premium Suite, a private airport service. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to Forbes, the company provides “the first and only aircraft door to automobile door service in the United States,” removing the need for consumers to “enter or even use the airport terminal.”

According to its website, each person’s annual membership would cost $4,500, plus an additional $3,000 per trip. Among the benefits that come with this costly ticket are the ability to exit the plane on private staircases ahead of other passengers and having one’s bags retrieved by Private Suite staff members.

The service is administered by Gavin de Becker and Associates, the security agency that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently employed when they relocated to California.

The move appeared to contradict Prince Harry’s environmental conservation activism, according to some Twitter users, while others claimed there was nothing wrong with the Sussexes desiring greater privacy and security when they travel.

With a facepalm emoji, one individual tweeted, “Nothing surprising.”

“Private planes and expensive vehicles that consume a lot of gas. They do, however, lecture about environmental issues. Another netizen said, “The hypocrisy of it all.”

“However, despite only having two children, he earned an award for tackling the environmental catastrophe! It makes the individuals who gave out the award look ludicrous!” another person tweeted.

“This is their money to spend as they wish,” one Twitter user said.

“It’s not ultra-exclusive,” said another. It’s pricey, like an NFL starting salary, but you could book it. And because you have your own waiting ‘suite,’ a lot of well-known people have used it more during COVID. Most airlines continue to use their traditional back portals as they did before COVID.”

“I’m not sure what the big deal is. I’d use it as well if I could afford it. It eliminates all of the negative aspects of commercial travel. Baggage check lines, TSA searches, and long walks Brief News from Washington Newsday.