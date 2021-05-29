Prince Harry is ‘destroying himself’ and is ‘blinded by Meghan,’ according to Princess Diana’s former Butler.

From 1987 to 1997, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, served for the People’s Princess. Burrell made public comments regarding his former boss’s private life after she died. Now, he’s talking about Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry, and his thoughts on the Duke of Sussex’s recent interviews and remarks regarding the royal family. Harry, according to Burrell, is “killing himself” and “blinded by Meghan.”

In a series of dramatic interviews, Prince Harry called out his family.

In 2020, the prince and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stood down as senior royals and relocated to the United States. However, after separating from the royal family, they’ve made remarks that have tarnished the monarchy. The couple claimed that Harry’s family was concerned about the hue of their son Archie’s skin during their bombshell appearance with Oprah Winfrey. Harry reportedly claimed that his father, Prince Charles, had ceased financially supporting him and Meghan.

Following that interview, the Duke of Sussex chastised the Prince of Wales for his parenting on the Armchair Expert podcast.

Harry told Shepard and co-host Monica Padman, “There’s a lot of hereditary grief and suffering that gets handed on.” “I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then all of a sudden I started piecing it together and thinking to myself, ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, and I also know that is connected to his parents, so that means he treated me the way he was treated.’

Harry is ‘blinded’ by Meghan, according to Princess Diana’s old butler.

According to Burrell, who knew Harry as a child, the prince is “killing” himself with these personal attacks on his family.

"I don't recognize him anymore – he's turned into the center of his own universe," Burrell remarked. "He's harming his family and saying things that I don't agree with…