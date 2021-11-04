Prince Harry has been mocked for his upcoming appearance on a panel about misinformation at the Tech Summit.

Next Monday, Prince Harry will speak about misinformation at an event hosted by Wired magazine.

The Duke of Sussex will speak about the hazards of internet misinformation in a virtual debate called “The Internet Lie Machine” at the “Re:Wired” event on Nov. 9, according to Wired.

According to the event’s website, the 37-year-old prince will be joined in the conversation by Stanford Internet Observatory’s Renee DiResta and Aspen Commission on Information Disorder co-chair Rashad Robinson, in which they will examine the harm that lies on the internet cause to individuals and society as a whole.

“As social media algorithms increasingly favor shock value over facts, as the border between fact and fiction becomes increasingly blurred, as media misinformation and online hatred proliferate, we must ask: how did we get here, and how do we get out of this mess?” The description on the internet continued.

“An expert authority on the emergence of digital propaganda, a foremost civil rights advocate who understands the collision between misinformation and racial justice, and a worldwide leader who is taking on misinformation in search of a new era of truth,” according to the website.

On social media, some have questioned Prince Harry’s participation on the panel, alleging that he is unqualified to remark on the matter.

After seeing the announcement, Royal editor and historian Robert Jobson tweeted that he “had to laugh.” “Can you tell me who will be on the panel?” Oprah, Harry, and Meghan? He joked, “I’d say there’s a lot of misinformation to rectify in just one interview,” referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s March appearance with Oprah Winfrey.

“Wow, one of your speakers appeared on Oprah and misled the public on at least 17 occasions.” “Way to go, @WIRED,” one Twitter user sarcastically remarked.

“Being named in the lineup should shame him.”

He has no right to teach or advise on disinformation after his wife’s lies and his mischief against the royal family while he continues to profit from his royal rank.

Another person commented, “He has no shame.”

Another person asked if Prince Harry would also talk about “how to avoid being a source of misinformation,” referring to the duke as a “unreliable narrator.”

Others, on the other hand, defended Prince Harry, claiming that he and his wife had been victims of misinformation and can thus speak to its perils.

“Prince Harry is a fantastic option for this subject. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.