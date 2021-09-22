Prince Harry gushes over Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ‘Incredible Bond,’ calling them the ‘Most Adorable Couple.’

Prince Harry is recalling his grandpa Prince Philip’s “great bond” with Queen Elizabeth II, among other things.

In the new documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers,” the Duke of Sussex, 37, joined other members of the British royal family in remembering the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at the age of 99.

While Prince Harry misses Prince Philip’s “sense of humour,” he also misses him “more for my grandmother because I know how tremendously strong she was with him there,” according to Prince Harry. According to People, “I also know she’ll be well without him.”

He went on to praise the Queen’s and Prince Philip’s love, which had lasted 73 years when Prince Philip died earlier this year. Despite the fact that the royal pair was not known for public shows of affection, Prince Harry claims that they share a “amazing” bond.

The Duke of Sussex said, “The two of them together were absolutely the most lovely couple.” “To me, knowing his cheekiness and understanding that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and had both dedicated their lives to service from a very young age — that is an unbelievable relationship between two people.”

While reminiscing about Prince Philip’s love of flying aircraft, Meghan Markle’s husband also did an imitation of the 95-year-old king.

“Oh, Philip!” cried Prince Harry as he imagined his grandmother sitting at the rear of a plane with a cup of tea, suffering through turbulence and muttering. “What exactly are you doing?”

Prince Charles revealed his farewell discussion with his father in the same documentary. They were discussing Prince Philip’s alleged 100th birthday, according to the Prince of Wales, and the heir apparent had asked his father if he wanted a reception.

“Well, I’ve had to be alive for it, haven’t I?” Prince Philip remarked, dismissing the idea.

“I had a feeling you’d say that!” The response came from Prince Charles.

The BBC program was first conceived to commemorate Prince Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10. Following his death on April 9, the film was repurposed as a tribute endeavor.

The Queen and Prince Philip’s four adult children, eight adult grandchildren, as well as other royal family members and the Duke of Edinburgh’s long-serving domestic staff, will be interviewed for the televised event.

