Prince Harry expressed his sadness and disappointment by saying, “I am saddened and disappointed.” Following the Royal Family’s denial of this request, Book makes a claim.

According to a book, Prince Harry was “saddened” when his plea to the royal family for last year’s Remembrance Sunday was denied.

The unauthorized biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “Finding Freedom,” by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, claimed to reveal new details about their life after quitting royal duties and moving to California, as well as their tensions with the royal family, in a new epilogue included in the paperback release.

The co-authors discussed in the epilogue how Prince Harry’s request to have a wreath laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph, where Queen Elizabeth II and members of the royal family will lead tributes to those who died in the two World Wars and other conflicts on Remembrance Sunday in November 2020, was allegedly denied by Buckingham Palace.

According to the Independent, a red poppy wreath had been arranged for Prince Harry with the Royal British Legion at the moment.

The authors said that “after the day passed, the duke’s gesture stayed in its box at the charity’s headquarters in Kent.”

According to the book, the Duke of Sussex’s plea was declined since he was no longer a “frontline royal.” After resigning from the royal family early last year, Prince Harry, who served in the military for ten years, consented to stop using his formal military titles. His duties as Captain General of the Royal Marines were among them.

According to Scobie and Durand, an unnamed “close” source to Prince Harry said the prince was “saddened and disappointed” by the choice.

“This is how his family has recognized his ten years of service and lifetime commitment to the military community,” the insider stated.

Regardless of the rumored rejection, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle observed Remembrance Sunday in their own unique way. They were pictured leaving flowers on the gravesites of two Commonwealth troops and placing a wreath at a memorial obelisk at Los Angeles National Cemetery.

What they did simply deepened the divide between them and the royal family, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of “Harry: Life, Loss, and Love.”

In November of last year, Nicholl told OK! magazine, “It illustrates the vast gulf between Harry and the royal family.” “There is such a chasm now, and activities like this merely help to expand it instead of closing it.”

The authors of “Finding Freedom” also addressed a number of allegations made against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.