Prince Harry didn’t need Queen Elizabeth’s permission to write a memoir, but he went ahead and did it anyway.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken informally with the royal family about the release of his memoir, which will include an account of his experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons, according to a source close to the royal family.

According to the source, while Prince Harry informed the royal family about the idea, he was not expected to acquire authorization for its publication from Buckingham Palace. When asked about the memoir, the Palace remained silent, informing the outlet that all concerns concerning it should be directed to Prince Harry and Meghan.

The memoir will cover the Duke’s tenure in the royal family, according to a press statement from Prince Harry and Penguin Random House.

“Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind all they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous man,” says the publisher.

“I’m genuinely grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and delighted for people to read a firsthand account of my life that is honest and totally truthful,” Prince Harry said in his own statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to depart England in January 2020, after stepping down from their prominent royal positions. They offered Oprah Winfrey a candid interview about their experiences as senior royal family members in March. They claimed, among other things, that the Palace refused to allow Meghan to get therapy for depression and that a member of the royal family was concerned that their unborn boy Archie’s skin might be too dark.