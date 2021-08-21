Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘One Foot In, One Foot Out’ Approach was vetoed by Queen Elizabeth: Report.

According to a royal correspondent, Queen Elizabeth II did not support the initial plan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had in mind for their future.

Leaving their royal roles was “harder” than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have imagined, according to royal biographer Omid Scobie, co-author of “Finding Freedom,” a book about Prince Harry and Markle’s royal leave.

According to the reporter, Prince Harry and Markle “had it all laid out in their brains” and devised a strategy that would have allowed them to carry out their royal obligations while still working on their private projects. Scobie, on the other hand, stated that the Queen had disapproved their “one foot in, one foot out” strategy.

Scobie, who met with the couple’s friends and close colleagues to compile his book, claimed that Prince Harry and Markle “understood they had to adjust things,” but that “what they had truly planned wasn’t necessarily what was best.”

He went on to say, “They attempted to find a way to compromise.” “However, would that have allowed them to achieve the same level of satisfaction and security as they have now? Most likely not. Those links to the institution [of the monarchy]would have remained strong, and there would have been ongoing disagreements over financial ventures and commercial decisions.”

The Queen granted Prince Harry and Markle a year to decide if they wanted to return or make their leave permanent after they announced their decision to step aside as working royals last year. When it was reported in February that the couple would keep to their original decision, the Queen revoked their honorary military appointments and royal patronages.

“We can all live a life of service,” Prince Harry and Markle declared in reaction to the Queen’s decision. “Service is a universal concept.”

According to Scobie, the duke and duchess believe they made the right decision in the end and are ready for their “thrive chapter,” roughly two years after their announcement and months after winning multimillion-dollar streaming, speaking, and publishing deals.

“Looking at where they are now, they believe it all worked out in the end,” the royal correspondent told People. “It’s only now that they’ve found a way of life that supports their passions and allows them to focus on what matters to them.”