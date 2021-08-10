Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exemplify all that is wrong with ‘Woke Culture,’ according to Cieo Director.

According to a top professor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle precisely exemplified what is wrong with “woke culture.”

After relinquishing royal duties and relocating to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have used their platform to support issues close to their hearts and have worked to help those in need through their organization Archewell. While their efforts have been lauded, Joanna Williams, the founder and head of the British research tank Cieo, has a different take on Prince Harry and Markle’s deeds.

Williams, who taught at the University of Kent for a decade and was the director of the Kent Centre for the Study of Higher Education, told Express that Prince Harry’s actions were a perfect example of everything “wrong with woke” and that he was “playing the victim card at every possible opportunity.”

Despite this, Williams, who is also the head of education and culture at Policy Exchange, claimed that the couple “are the absolute epitome of privilege,” particularly Prince Harry, who she said “has had all kinds of doors opened for him” and “has lived a life of incredible privilege.” When the duke traveled to Sicily for the Google Summit on the Climate Crisis, he flew on a private jet.

The stark contrast between what the Sussexes say and what they do, Williams claimed, “epitomizes everything that’s wrong with woke culture.” She claimed that “wokeism” appears “incredibly radical, almost revolutionary,” but in reality “allows exactly the same privilege (sic) people to keep their huge privileges while preaching to everyone else about how they should behave and speak to other people.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.