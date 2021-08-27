Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering exposing a royal who made a racist remark about Archie, according to a new book.

According to a book about the pair, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discussed naming the individual who made racist comments about their son Archie’s racial color.

During their dramatic sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that an unknown member of the royal family voiced “concerns” and had “conversations” about how dark their son’s complexion might be before they arrived Archie in May 2019.

According to a new epilogue in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s updated edition of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unauthorized biography “Finding Freedom,” seen by Page Six, the couple considered publicly “sharing” the name of this royal in their bombshell interview but decided against it because it would be too damaging to the monarchy.

During their conversation, Markle told Winfrey, “I think that would be incredibly detrimental to them.”

Prince Harry confirmed the reported discussion took place, but he declined to elaborate. He remarked, “That chat I’m never going to disclose, but it was odd at the time; I was a little stunned.”

Despite the fact that they didn’t name the member of the royal family who allegedly made the remarks, Prince Harry later told Winfrey that it wasn’t his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, or his late grandpa, Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Markle’s claims at the time, saying, “The problems mentioned, particularly those of race, are troubling.” While some recollections may differ, they are all regarded seriously and will be handled personally by the family.”

According to the writers of “Finding Freedom,” unresolved race claims have harmed the royal family’s reputation around the world. “There is a belief that if it is ignored, it will go away,” they reported an alleged Buckingham Palace official as saying, “But surely by now they should have realized that never happens?”

Mercy Muroki and Patrick Christys of GB News TV recently pushed the Sussexes to name the royal, alleging that their allegation has made it appear as if the entire royal family is racist.

“I think just by standards, you know conventions, you should name the culprit if you’re going to put an allegation out there, and a pretty serious charge out there,” Christys remarked. “Because if you don’t, don’t you tarnish everyone with the same brush?”

Muroki agreed with Christys and accused Markle of "pushing the narrative" about how the royal family is viewed outside of the United Kingdom.