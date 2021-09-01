Prince Harry and Meghan Have Considered Naming Royals Concerned About Archie’s Skin Tone.

The name of the senior royal who allegedly made a derogatory joke about Prince Archie was considered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be dropped.

New facts concerning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their unpleasant experiences inside the Palace were disclosed in the new epilogue of “Finding Freedom,” including the discrimination and bigotry Meghan addressed in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Meghan said during the interview that a senior member of the royal family had expressed concern over her son’s skin tone. Because Meghan is half-Black, the royal in question is said to have questioned how dark Prince Archie’s complexion may get. The Duchess did not name the member of the family, but she did say it was neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Phillip.

According to Omid Scobie, co-author of “Finding Freedom,” Prince Harry and Meghan considered naming the senior royal in the interview but finally decided against it.

“When it came to releasing the name of the person who made the discriminatory comments about Archie’s skin tone, the couple did examine the options,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, it has left us in this very unresolved situation where we don’t know if those words were made by a prospective heir to the throne. If such is the case, we, the British public, believe we have a legal right to know. It was made plain by the Queen that it would be discussed in private. However, we haven’t seen the royal family criticize racism in any way,” he added.

The royal family released a statement shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan’s dramatic interview, saying they were saddened by the problems presented by the royal couple.

“The full magnitude of how tough the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan has grieved the entire family. The issues presented, particularly those touching race, are alarming,” the statement added.

The Palace also promised to take racism “extremely seriously” and handle it privately as a family.

The statement added, “Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”