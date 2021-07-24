Prince George is Prince George’s father. See a photo of Prince William’s lookalike in a portrait for his 8th birthday.

Prince George, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest kid, is growing up!

To commemorate their eldest child’s eighth birthday on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have published a new portrait of him. Middleton took the shot, which she takes and posts every year for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ birthdays.

The caption of the image released on the royal couple’s Twitter and Instagram accounts read, “Turning eight(!) tomorrow.”

Prince George is all grins in the photo, which was taken while he was seated on the hood of a Land Rover. He’s wearing a blue shorts and a navy polo top with orange stripes.

Prince George’s image has gotten nearly one million likes on social media. The little prince, who is third in line to the British throne, was also wished a happy birthday by royal admirers and netizens, who observed how he looks like his father.

“Aw, he’s so big, and I love his big smile for his mother! Happy birthday, Prince George!” I wish you the best of luck, a lovely day spent with your loved ones, and a wonderful year!! One Twitter user wrote with a red heart emoji, “We all love you.”

“Oh my goodness, look at how much he looks like his father…and grandmother.” Another Instagram user wished the young Prince a happy birthday.

A third person said, “Happy happy birthday sweet boy you’re going to become a fantastic king someday enjoy your special day tomorrow.. you handsome.”

“He has a striking resemblance to William! George, happy birthday!! Have a wonderful day!! Another individual exclaimed, “We adore you!”

Middleton and Prince William were rumored to be breaking precedent by not releasing a portrait for Prince George’s birthday this year, according to a royal expert.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said on True Royal TV’s “The Royal Beat” that the royal couple was “upset” over negative online remarks directed at Prince George’s appearance in previous birthday photographs.

“There are reports that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George]when he’s eight because they’ve been so offended by people insulting a small child aged seven, and I hope they can overcome that,” the author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince” remarked.

In recent weeks, Prince George has made more public appearances with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He made an appearance with his parents at the Euro Final in England earlier this month, where he drew a lot of attention. Brief News from Washington Newsday.