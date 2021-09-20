Prince Charles and his late father, Prince Philip, have a final conversation.

Prince Charles spoke openly about his last chat with Prince Philip before the latter’s death.

In a new footage from the BBC documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers,” the Prince of Wales, 72, revealed the last discussion he had with the late Duke of Edinburgh days before his death. The Daily Mail received a footage of Prince Charles’ touching talk about his late father.

During their chat, Prince Charles told Prince Philip, “We’re talking about your birthday.”

The heir apparent was well aware that his father was not enthusiastic about the plan, and he was also having some difficulties hearing. “We’re talking about your birthday!” he said again, a little louder. And whether or not there will be a reception!”

“Well, I guess I’ll have to be alive for it, don’t I?” The response came from Prince Philip.

Prince Charles told his father, “I knew you’d say that.”

The next BBC One documentary will feature Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. The three royals and other members of the family will be reminiscing about their happiest and funniest memories of Prince Philip, who died on April 9th at the age of 99. On June 10, he was set to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Robert Hardman of the Daily Mail authored and co-produced the show. He also took part in the show’s interviews with Prince Charles and other royals.

According to the publication, Prince William told a funny story about his late grandfather. They came encountered a group of young hikers on an expedition while out walking on the Queen’s Balmoral estate, and Prince Philip greeted them.

“He came to a halt and rolled down his window, saying, ‘Good morning.’ ‘How are things going for you?’ “To which the tiniest young man in the rear turned around and effectively shouted, ‘Jog on Grandpa,’” remembered the Duke of Cambridge.

The remark, according to Prince William, was perhaps ruder than what he expressed. “Today’s youth!” said his grandfather as he turned to face him. The entire encounter made Prince William laugh out loud.

Following his grandfather’s death, the second in line to the throne reflected on how his grandfather had been “a big presence behind all we’ve done.” He thanked Prince Philip for his “constant presence” from boyhood to adulthood, as well as his generosity to his wife, Kate Middleton, and the beautiful experiences he shared with his children.

“With my granddad, you get what you see. Prince Harry remarked of his late father, “He was unabashedly himself.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.