Prince Albert Updates Princess Charlene’s Condition and Announces Her Return To Monaco.

Princess Charlene will see her doctor “in a few days,” Prince Albert told RMC radio. After an unexpected months-long stay in South Africa, the visit will determine whether she will be allowed to fly to Monaco and reconnect with her husband and their 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Charlene, Princess “is currently in South Africa, but will return soon. In a few days, we’ll meet with the doctors “Monaco’s sovereign prince stated. “She has improved. It was particularly tough for her because she was dealing with a variety of issues.” Princess Charlene has been in her native South Africa for several months, undergoing treatment for an infection that arose from a previous ENT surgery.

She had a sinus lift and bone transplant in early May in preparation for dental implants. This procedure was completed ahead to her arrival in South Africa in mid-May, where she has been active in wildlife conservation campaigns.

However, in June, she had surgery complications and began to endure severe ear pain. On June 23, Princess Charlene had another corrective operation to address the pain she was suffering, which turned out to be a severe ear, nose, and throat condition.

Princess Charlene’s second operation prompted her to postpone her trip to Monaco in July to commemorate her and Prince Albert’s tenth wedding anniversary.

“I will not be with my husband on our wedding anniversary in July for the first time this year, which is tough and saddens me,” she wrote in a statement released in late June. “Albert and I, on the other hand, had no choice but to obey the medical team’s orders, no matter how difficult they were. He has been a great source of support for me.” Princess Charlene said in a July interview with South African news channel Channel24 that the operation she had earlier this year would not allow her inside pressure to “equalize,” which means she won’t be able to fly above 20,000 feet.

The long-distance relationship between Prince Albert and Princess Charlene has fuelled divorce rumors, with German magazine Bunte and France’s Paris Match reporting that she has no plans to return to Monaco. The prince’s single appearance at the Olympics fuelled rumors, as both had competed in the past and are regular attendees.

Princess Charlene, on the other hand, made it obvious that she.