Primark customers were taken aback by a ‘beautiful’ £13 multicolored outfit.

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £13 dress is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments were left on the post exhibiting the new outfit, from both those who wanted to get their hands on it and those who already did.

The multicolored dress (£13), as well as a skirt in the same design (£10) and a blue collared shirt (£13), are shown in the shot.

Fans have been enthusiastically commenting on Primark’s Instagram post about the £13 dress, with many asking if it would be available in their local stores.

On Instagram, the post has received over 31,700 likes and several comments.

Primark captioned the photo, “Friyay fits Tag a friend who would adore this design!” Shirt £13/€15/$17, Dress £13/€16, Skirt £10/€13/$16 #Primark #fashion”.

“I adore, love, love that print!!!” commented one consumer in the comments section.

“I need that outfit,” another exclaimed, while a third added, “I love it.”

“Saw this today!!!” wrote a fourth shopper. “It’s on my list.”

“IT’S SO PRETTY OMGFGFF,” said a fifth.

“I want one, too,” one person replied to a pal.

Primark’s new dress costs £13 and is currently available in stores.

