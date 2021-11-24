Primark customers hail ‘beautiful’ £10 holiday cardigans as a ‘absolute must.’

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

£10 cardigans are among the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments flooded in on the post featuring the new holiday cardigans, indicating that fans were eager to get their hands on them.

Primark captioned the photo, “Feelin’ festive Knitwear from £10/€13 #Primark #festive.”

Instagram

In less than 24 hours, the Instagram picture received over 23,000 likes, with hundreds of shoppers giving their thoughts in the comments area.

“OMG I want one,” one customer said, while another added, “The red cardi is cuteee.”

“I NEED THEM ALL,” said a third.

“Hahahaha,” said a fourth shopper, tagging a friend. I don’t want to… I REQUIRE!!!!! “One of these!!!!!!!!” says the narrator. The cardigans were deemed “a must” by a fifth, and “beautiful” by a sixth.

“I’m completely in love with these,” said another.

The new Primark Christmas cardigans are priced at £10 and are currently available in stores.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.