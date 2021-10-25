Primark customers are stunned by the ‘gorgeous’ £35 aviator jacket they ‘need.’

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £35 aviator jacket is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments were left on the post promoting the new jacket, from both fans eager to get their hands on it and those who had already purchased it.

Fans have been raving about the £35 jacket beneath Primark’s tweet, with many asking if it would be available in their local stores.

“This coat is coming everywhere with us for the foreseeable Aviator Jacket £35/€40,” Primark remarked beside the snap.

“Oh I love that!” said one consumer in the comments section. “I like the color,” said another.

“This is gorg,” said a third.

“Loooooove,” said a fourth shopper.

“OMG LOVE IT!!!” wrote a fifth. “Need” was added by a sixth.

“Oh my god, that is lush,” exclaimed another.

Primark’s new coat costs £35 and is currently available in shops.

